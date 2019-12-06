Sign-in Help
Question of the week: What are the potential lawful grounds for processing special category personal data of third parties received by a law firm in the course of advising a client?

Published on: 06 December 2019
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Article 6 lawful grounds for processing personal data
  • Article 9 conditions for processing special category personal data
  • Exercise or defence of legal claims
  • Domestic legislation
  • Regulatory guidance
  • Examples
  • Practical implications
  • Explicit consent
  • Substantial public interest
Article summary

This week's question of the week is what are the potential lawful grounds for processing special category personal data of third parties received by a law firm in the course of advising a client? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face.

