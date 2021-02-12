Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Q&As / Q&As

Legal News

Question of the week: is it compulsory to password-protect all emails?

Question of the week: is it compulsory to password-protect all emails?
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question of the week: is it compulsory to password-protect all emails?
  • GDPR requirements
  • ICO expectations
  • SRA expectations
  • Where does this leave you?

Article summary

This week’s question of the week is, is it compulsory to password-protect all emails? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More