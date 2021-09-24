Question of the week: If a company offers non-employees a referral fee for referring clients to the company (eg X per cent of margin from referred work), would these fees for referring work risk contravening the Bribery Act 2010 provisions?

Unlike the Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act 1977 in the United States, the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) criminalises bribes to both public officials and private individuals and makes no exception for facilitation payments. Any payments to third parties often raise red flags to financial auditors or investigators because such payments are frequently perceived to be associated with bribery, whether directly or indirectly. If not a direct bribe, the inference is that the third party may be indirectly using a share of their promised referral fee to bribe customers to sign contracts for the benefit of their principal, for which the briber then obtains their referral fee and the customer obtains a kickback. For more information, see Practice Note: Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010.

The essential considerations are:

• whether the payment was intended as a legitimate business expense by the company or as a bribe to the non-employee or others to secure business, and • even if intended as a legitimate business expense by the company, whether the non-employee has nevertheless bribed clients in order to secure work for the company

For more information, see Practice Note: When can a commission be a bribe?

BA 2010 creates a number of offences. The two relevant offences to consider in the above example are an offence contrary to BA 2010, s 1 (offence of bribing another person) and BA 2010 , s 7 (offence of failing to prevent bribery).

BA 2010, s 1—bribing another person An offence contrary to BA 2010, s 1 is committed when the defendant: • offers, promises or gives a financial or other advantage to another person intending to induce that other person to • improperly perform • a ‘relevant function or activity’ • or rewarding that other person for improperly performing that function or activity For the purpose of BA 2010, s 1, the referral fee could only amount to a bribe if it was intended to induce the third party to improperly perform a relevant function or activity. BA 2010, s 3 defines very broadly which functions or activities are caught by the provisions of BA 2010, and there is no requirement for the function to have any connection with the UK or be performed in the UK: • any function of a public nature (eg the decision to award a government contract) • any activity connected with a business (eg the provision of lavish corporate hospitality) • any activity performed in the course of a person’s employment (eg the decision to approve sales invoices) • any activity performed by or on behalf of a body of persons (whether corporate or unincorporate) However, the function or activity is only a ‘relevant’ function for the purpose of BA 2010 if any one of the following three conditions is also satisfied: • the person performing the function is expected to perform it in good faith • the person performing the function is expected to perform it impartially • the person performing the function is in a position of trust by virtue of performing it BA 2010, s 4 defines when a relevant function or activity will be ‘improperly performed’: • there has been performance in breach of the relevant expectation (eg good faith, or impartial performance) • there has been performance in breach of any expectation as to the manner in which, or the reasons for which, the function or activity will be performed (eg in breach of the expectation that arises as a result of the position of trust) • there has been a failure to perform which is itself a breach of the relevant expectation What is to be ‘expected’ is defined by reference to what a reasonable person in the UK would expect in relation to the performance of the type of function or activity concerned. A fee offered to a non-employee for referring clients to the company risks amounting to a bribe if the company intended the payments to induce the non-employee to improperly recruit new customers. One of the dangers of setting commission payments, bonuses or referral fees too high is that such payments both incentivise the non-employee to improperly perform their function and are perceived as incentivising such conduct.