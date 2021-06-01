menu-search
Question of the week: Do original court documents that are not signed as deeds need to be retained, and if so, for how long? Does it have to be the originals that are retained, or can they be scanned and stored electronically while the physical originals are destroyed?

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The storage limitation principle
  • Setting retention periods
  • Retention of court documents
  • Expiry of retention periods

Article summary

This week’s question of the week is: Do original court documents that are not signed as deeds need to be retained, and if so, for how long? Does it have to be the originals that are retained, or can they be scanned and stored electronically while the physical originals are destroyed? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

