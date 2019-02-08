Sign-in Help
Home / Practice Compliance / Q&As / Q&As

Legal News

Question of the week: can a limited company make a subject access request? Can a director of a limited company ask for recordings of calls with us? If yes, what personal data must we provide?

Question of the week: can a limited company make a subject access request? Can a director of a limited company ask for recordings of calls with us? If yes, what personal data must we provide?
Published on: 08 February 2019
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question of the week: can a limited company make a subject access request? Can a director of a limited company ask for recordings of calls with us? If yes, what personal data must we provide?

Article summary

This week’s Question of the Week is can a limited company make a subject access request? Can a director of a limited company ask for recordings of calls with us? If yes, what personal data must we provide? Read our Q&A to learn more about this topic and what issues law firms may face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More