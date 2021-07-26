menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / COVID-19 implications for dispute resolution

Legal News

Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for court users

Published on: 26 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for court users
  • Information for court users
  • Queen’s Bench issues
  • Submitting claim forms
  • Contacting the Queen’s Bench Issues Department
  • Queen’s Bench Masters Listing
  • Attended hearings at the Royal Courts of Justice
  • Remote hearings
  • Hearing bundles
  • Submitting applications
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: HM Courts and Tribunal Services has amended its guidance on the Queens Bench Masters Listing and Action Department. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More