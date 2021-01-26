Sign-in Help
Legal News

Queen’s Bench guide updated—January 2021

Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Queen’s Bench guide updated—January 2021
  • What are the key changes?
  • Electronic filing
  • Hearings and case management
  • Media and Communications List
  • Changes consequential upon Brexit
  • Contempt of court
  • Enforcement
  • Children and protected parties
  • Litigants in person
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Queen's Bench guide has been updated as of January 2021 and is in force immediately.

