- Queen’s Bench Guide 8th edition published—in force 7 February 2022
- What are the key changes?
- Interim and out of hours applications
- Applications before QBD Masters
- Electronic bundles
- The procedure for issuing claim forms following urgent interim injunction applications
- Pre-trial reviews in Media and Communications List cases
- Court plans
- Contact details
- Miscellaneous
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The 8th edition of the Queen’s Bench Guide has been published and is in force from 7 February 2022. It includes a number of updates to matters including interim and out-of-hours applications, the Urgent and Short Applications List (USAL), electronic bundles, the issuing of claim forms following urgent interim applications, pre-trial reviews (PTRs) in the Media and Communications list, court plans, payment of court fees and certain contact details.
