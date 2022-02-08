Queen’s Bench Guide 8th edition published—in force 7 February 2022

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The 8th edition of the Queen’s Bench Guide has been published and is in force from 7 February 2022. It includes a number of updates to matters including interim and out-of-hours applications, the Urgent and Short Applications List (USAL), electronic bundles, the issuing of claim forms following urgent interim applications, pre-trial reviews (PTRs) in the Media and Communications list, court plans, payment of court fees and certain contact details. or to read the full analysis.