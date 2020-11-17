Qualified One-Way Costs Shifting rules do not apply to pre-issue Group Litigation Order application (Waterfield and 25 others v Dentality Ltd and others)

Article summary

Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimants made a pre-issue application for a Group Litigation Order (GLO) pursuant to CPR 19.11. The application was dismissed by Her Honour Judge (HHJ) Melissa Clarke and the claimants ordered to pay the defendants’ costs. The claimants argued they were protected by CPR 44.13 Qualified One-Way Costs Shifting (QOCS). The defendants argued that QOCS did not apply to applications made pre-issue. There was no previous authority directly on the point, although some guidance available from Wagenaar v Weekend Travel Ltd (t/a SKI Weekend) and Wickes Building Supplies Ltd v Blair (No 2) (Costs). The judge held that ‘proceedings’ in CPR 44.13 had to be construed in accordance with CPR 7.2, which by definition excludes all pre-issue applications. This construction took into account the purposes of the QOCS regime and applies to all pre-issue applications. The costs order was therefore enforceable against the claimants. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers, who acted for the first and second defendants. or to read the full analysis.