QOCS—when does the unsuccessful party have to pay?

Published on: 21 August 2015
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • QOCS—when does the unsuccessful party have to pay?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to QOCS protection?
  • What is the significance of the decision in the Cardiff County Court?
  • Could this decision affect other cases operating under CFAs?
  • What are the exceptions where QOCS will not apply?
  • What has been the reaction to the QOCS regime? What is the overall impression of QOCS among practitioners?
  • What's next for QOCS?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: When should an unsuccessful claimant pay a successful defendant’s costs? Alex Bagnall, associate and costs advocate of Just Costs Solicitors in Manchester, examines the decision in Casseldine in which the costs judge had to decide whether qualified one way costs shifting (QOCS) applied. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

