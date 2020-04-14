Sign-in Help
QOCS and set-off (Lai Ho v Adelekun (No 2))

Published on: 14 April 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: This analysis explains the important Court of Appeal judgment Ho v Adelekun (No 2), and the practical implications arising from it. The main issue in Ho was whether, in a claim to which Qualified One-Way Costs Shifting (QOCS) applied to preclude or limit a defendant enforcing costs against a claimant’s damages, a defendant could nevertheless let set off their costs against a claimant’s costs. The issue had previously been considered by the Court of Appeal in Howe v Motor Insurer’s Bureau (No 2) [2017] Lexis Citation 473 in which it was held that QOCS did not preclude set-off. The claimant in Ho argued that it was per incuriam and therefore not binding. The court in Ho dismissed this contention. They held that they were bound by Howe to rule that QOCS did not preclude costs set off. However, they made clear that had they not been so bound they would have held that set off was precluded. In light of this, and recognising that this was a point of law of general public importance, they granted permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. Written by Andrew Roy, barrister, at 12 King’s Bench Walk and Counsel for the defendant in Ho. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

