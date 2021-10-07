LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Funding arrangements

Legal News

QOCS and set off (Ho v Adelekun)

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • QOCS and set off (Ho v Adelekun)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The issue before the Supreme Court in Adelekun v Ho was whether it is permissible in claims to which Qualified One Way Costs Shifting (QOCS) applies to order set off of a defendant’s costs against a claimant’s costs. The court unanimously held that, as a matter of construction, set off in this context was a species of enforcement and therefore precluded where it exceeded the cap reflecting the sum of any orders for damages and interest made in favour of the claimant. Therefore, where there is no such order (eg because the claim concludes by settlement rather than by order, or is dismissed), a defendant cannot recover any of its costs absent some other exception (eg fundamental dishonesty) applying. Any costs orders in favour of a claimant are protected from set off, even where the balance of costs would be heavily in the defendant’s favour. Likewise, where the claimant only recovers limited damages, a defendant who eg betters its Part 36 offer cannot recover any of its costs beyond that limit. Written by Andrew Roy, barristers, head of 12 King’s Bench Walk Costs Team, Deputy Costs Judge, junior counsel for the respondent in Adelekun. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More