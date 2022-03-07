LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Q&A—HMCTS working together with practitioners to avoid delays to probate applications

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Q&A—HMCTS working together with practitioners to avoid delays to probate applications
  • What period of delay might occur when a probate application is stopped?
  • What are the most common causes of stopped applications?
  • Which supporting documents are commonly missing?
  • How long after submission of the Inheritance Tax (IHT) form to HMRC should practitioners wait before applying for probate?
  • How should executors named in the Will be accounted for?
  • How should changes to the condition of the Will be explained?
  • Should practitioners use the autogenerated coversheet when submitting documents?
  • What happens when an application is stopped?
  • Where should grant applications and supporting documents be sent?
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Adam Lennon, deputy director and service owner (Family) at Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) explains common reasons for delays in probate applications and how practitioners can avoid them. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More