Putting good governance back in the spotlight—staying ahead of the changes

Local Government analysis: Over the past few months, there have been a number of key developments in the social housing sector. Actual and proposed changes to legislation, in addition to updated regulatory guidance and best practice, mean that registered providers of social housing (RPs) will need to take proactive steps to remain compliant with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. They will need to implement changes to existing governance arrangements and internal controls assurance frameworks. Ellen Damlica of Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP considers each of the key developments and the changes that will need to be implemented as a result. or to read the full analysis.