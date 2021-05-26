menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Social housing / Delivering social housing

Legal News

Putting good governance back in the spotlight—staying ahead of the changes

Putting good governance back in the spotlight—staying ahead of the changes
Published on: 26 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Putting good governance back in the spotlight—staying ahead of the changes
  • NHF Code
  • Housing Ombudsman Scheme
  • White paper proposals
  • Fire safety and building safety
  • Modern slavery
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Over the past few months, there have been a number of key developments in the social housing sector. Actual and proposed changes to legislation, in addition to updated regulatory guidance and best practice, mean that registered providers of social housing (RPs) will need to take proactive steps to remain compliant with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard. They will need to implement changes to existing governance arrangements and internal controls assurance frameworks. Ellen Damlica of Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP considers each of the key developments and the changes that will need to be implemented as a result. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More