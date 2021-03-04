Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Trusts / Taxation of trusts—income tax and capital gains tax

Legal News

Purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation (Clipperton v HMRC)

Purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation (Clipperton v HMRC)
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Purposive interpretation and the settlements legislation (Clipperton v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: Clipperton v HMRC involved a tax avoidance scheme by which a company (Topco) sought to make a distribution to its shareholders, using a mechanism consisting of a newly-incorporated subsidiary (Subco) and a trust. HMRC argued that, despite the complex arrangements through which the company’s profits passed before getting to the shareholders, the money was still a distribution when it reached those shareholders. This was on the basis of the Ramsay line of case law. But if had not been a distribution in the shareholders’ hands, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) held that the trust would have counted as a settlement; Topco was the settlor; and so, as the money passed to the trust in the form of income, it would have been deemed to be Topco’s income and therefore not liable to tax in the shareholders’ hands. This decision is important because of the extensive reach it gives to the Ramsay approach to applying tax legislation and because of the restricted interpretation it gives to the idea of what counts as a settlement for the purposes of the settlements legislation. It is suggested that the FTT’s decision on the latter point is doubtful. Written by Philip Simpson QC of Old Square Tax Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More