Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Trade unions and industrial action / Individual rights arising from union membership

Legal News

Purpose of detriment for taking part in union activities is a subjective question (University College London v Brown)

Purpose of detriment for taking part in union activities is a subjective question (University College London v Brown)
Published on: 13 January 2021
Updated on: 13 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Purpose of detriment for taking part in union activities is a subjective question (University College London v Brown)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When considering whether an employer has subjected a worker to a detriment with the sole or main purpose of penalising them for (or preventing or deterring them from) taking part in the activities of an independent trade union (or making use of trade union services at an appropriate time) under section 146 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992: (1) the question of the employer’s ‘sole or main purpose’ is a subjective question, to be judged simply by enquiring into what was in the mind of the employer at the time, and (2) the question of whether the worker qualifies for protection is an objective question to be decided by the employment tribunal answering questions arising from (a) the status of the organisation as ‘an independent trade union’, (b) the phrase ‘at an appropriate time’, (c) the phrase ‘making use of trade union services’, and (d) the phrase ‘taking part in the activities of an independent trade union’, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More