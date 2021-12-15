Purchaser’s right to repayment of advance paid in event of Force Majeure upheld by Court of Appeal (Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal made by the sellers under a contract, against the decision at first instance to grant a summary judgment in favour of the purchasers’ claim for the repayment of an advance payment made. No express right to the repayment of the advance payment was agreed within the relevant contract terms save only for a reference in the contract’s force majeure clause to; ‘in case of termination of the Contract, nothing herein shall impair the obligations by the Seller to repay to the Buyer the amount of the advance payment’. This passing reference made to an automatic or rather an ‘assumed’ right on the part of the purchaser to be repaid was however deemed sufficient. The Court of Appeal, confirming the first-instance decision below, emphasised the commercial unreality of what any alternative contractual interpretation would mean for buyers generally. It held that a contractual interpretation which gave the purchaser a right to be repaid the advance was the only one that made both business common sense and general common sense. Written by Colleen Hanley, barrister at Twenty Essex Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.