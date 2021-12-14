LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme / EU Settlement Scheme

Legal News

Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Supreme Court has held that the UK’s decision to withhold Universal Credit from those awarded pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme is lawful, overturning the Court of Appeal’s judgment that it was directly discriminatory. This Supreme Court relied on the CJEU’s findings in CG v Department for Communities; that those with pre-settled status must have a qualifying right of residence under EU law to benefit from protection from discrimination based on nationality under Article 18 TFEU to access social assistance systems. As such, the question of whether the 2019 regulations were discriminatory did not arise. For the time being, this decision risks leaving around 2.5 million EEA nationals in the UK without access to a social safety net, unless they can establish an additional right to reside, for example as a worker, or until they can upgrade to settled status. The Supreme Court did not examine whether the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights could play a role in these cases, as the CJEU had done in CG, as it had not been argued in previous proceedings. It is likely that this issue will be subject to further challenges in the future based on rights under the Charter or the Withdrawal Agreement for post-transition cases. Written by Alice Welsh, research fellow at EU Rights and Brexit Hub. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More