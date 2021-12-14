Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Supreme Court has held that the UK’s decision to withhold Universal Credit from those awarded pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme is lawful, overturning the Court of Appeal’s judgment that it was directly discriminatory. This Supreme Court relied on the CJEU’s findings in CG v Department for Communities; that those with pre-settled status must have a qualifying right of residence under EU law to benefit from protection from discrimination based on nationality under Article 18 TFEU to access social assistance systems. As such, the question of whether the 2019 regulations were discriminatory did not arise. For the time being, this decision risks leaving around 2.5 million EEA nationals in the UK without access to a social safety net, unless they can establish an additional right to reside, for example as a worker, or until they can upgrade to settled status. The Supreme Court did not examine whether the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights could play a role in these cases, as the CJEU had done in CG, as it had not been argued in previous proceedings. It is likely that this issue will be subject to further challenges in the future based on rights under the Charter or the Withdrawal Agreement for post-transition cases. Written by Alice Welsh, research fellow at EU Rights and Brexit Hub. or to read the full analysis.