Publicly listed company wound up for loss of substratum (Re Klimvest plc)

Published on: 28 March 2022
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: For the first time in this jurisdiction, the court has ordered the winding up of a listed plc on the just and equitable ground under section 122(1)(g) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) for loss of substratum. In a reserved judgment handed down on 17 March 2022 (following a two-week trial in February 2022), the High Court has clarified and modernised English law in line with more recent Australian authorities. His Honour Judge Cawson QC (sitting as a High Court judge) held that the identification of a company’s purpose or substratum is a matter of equity between the company—even a listed plc, and its shareholders, rather than a formalistic exercise in construing the corporate constitution. The purpose is lost, potentially triggering winding up by the court, not only where carrying it out is ‘practically impossible’ for the company, but also where it has been, or will be, abandoned. Written by Daniel Lightman QC and Max Marenbon, barristers at Serle Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

