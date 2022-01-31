Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has granted the claimant’s application for a publicity order under the Trade Secrets (Enforcement, etc) Regulations 2018, SI 2018/597 (the Trade Secrets Regulations) following a successful claim for breach of confidence, breach of contract and unlawful means conspiracy. This is the first reported case to determine such an application under the Trade Secrets Regulations and to consider the correct test to be applied when doing so. or to read the full analysis.