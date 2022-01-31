LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has granted the claimant’s application for a publicity order under the Trade Secrets (Enforcement, etc) Regulations 2018, SI 2018/597 (the Trade Secrets Regulations) following a successful claim for breach of confidence, breach of contract and unlawful means conspiracy. This is the first reported case to determine such an application under the Trade Secrets Regulations and to consider the correct test to be applied when doing so. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

