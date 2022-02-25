Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order

Article summary

Commercial analysis: On 21 February 2022, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published its draft Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order (draft VABEO). This is intended to replace retained EU law (the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (retained VABER)) which provides the framework for the assessment of vertical agreements and which expires on 31 May 2022. This follows on from the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) recommendation to BEIS published in November 2021 that the retained VABER should be replaced with a UK specific Order. The purpose of the draft VABEO is to ensure that businesses are not prevented or disincentivised from entering into agreements that the CMA considers to be beneficial and not anticompetitive. The European Commission has also been consulting on its proposed draft replacement for the EU Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (VBER), which also expires on 31 May 2022. Annabel Borg, legal director, practice support lawyer at Eversheds Sutherland, analyses the draft VABEO. or to read the full analysis.