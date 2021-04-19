Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Public sector pensions / Central government pensions

Legal News

Public service pension schemes and guaranteed minimum pension indexation—the final word?

Public service pension schemes and guaranteed minimum pension indexation—the final word?
Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public service pension schemes and guaranteed minimum pension indexation—the final word?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to HM Treasury's response to the consultation on 'Public Service Pensions: Guaranteed Minimum Pension Indexation'?
  • What are the key reforms being taken forward in the consultation response? Is there anything missing from the reforms and do they go far enough?
  • What impact do the proposals have on employers, members, trustees and administrators? Are there any particular challenges arising?
  • What is the proposed timetable for implementation of the changes and what are the next steps? Are there any issues that should be tackled now?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The outcome of the consultation on guaranteed minimum pension (GMP) indexation has been published by HM Treasury. Following the responses received, the government has decided to make full GMP indexation the permanent solution for public service pension schemes with effect from 6 April 2021. Jae Fassam, partner at CMS, discusses the development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More