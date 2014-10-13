Sign-in Help
Public procurement and the American Cyanamid principles (NATS v Gatwick Airport)

Public procurement and the American Cyanamid principles (NATS v Gatwick Airport)
Published on: 13 October 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Public procurement and the American Cyanamid principles (NATS v Gatwick Airport)
Dispute Resolution analysis: Following a procurement process for the provision of air traffic control services at Gatwick airport, Mr Justice Ramsey in the TCC considered an application by the unsuccessful tenderer (NATS) for either (1) the continuation of an automatic suspension provision in reg 45G of the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2006 (SI 2006/06) or (2) an interim injunction preventing the defendant from entering into contracts with the successful bidder. Ramsey J considered what the applicable legal test to be applied by the court when considering whether or not to grant the relief sought.

