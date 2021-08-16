Public procurement—TCC maintains automatic suspension pending expedited trial (Draeger v London Fire Commissioner)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) (Mrs Justice O’Farrell) has refused an application by the defendant, the London Fire Commissioner (the fire and rescue authority for the London Fire Brigade (LFB)), to lift the automatic suspension which arose on issue of a procurement challenge by the claimant, Draeger Safety UK Ltd (Draeger), pursuant to regulation 96(1)(a) of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015). The court held that while there was significant public interest weighing towards lifting the suspension and proceeding with the procurement, the court was able to offer an expedited trial (in October 2021), thus tipping the balance in favour of maintaining the suspension until that time. The court’s decision will be of interest to practitioners given the court’s trend to lift the automatic suspension in procurement challenges. Written by Dr Sharon Fitzgerald, partner, and Jonathan Blunden, senior associate at DLA Piper. or to read the full analysis.