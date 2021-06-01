menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Procurement procedure

Legal News

Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)

Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)
Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In two procurements for contracts relating to foodstuffs, Estonia had introduced a requirement that tenderers have various Estonian qualifications/authorisations, without regard to equivalent qualifications in the tenderers’ own Member State. The provisions of Regulation (EC) No 852/2004 on the hygiene of foodstuff (the Food Regulation) imposed various technical requirements on the performance of the contracts. The case concerned the interpretation of Directive 2004/18/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 31 March 2004 on the co-ordination of procedures for the award of public works contracts, public supply contracts and public service contracts (the 2004 EU Directive). In a preliminary ruling the Court of Justice held that Article 46 must be interpreted as precluding national legislation under which the contracting authority must require that tenderers furnish proof that they hold the registration certificate or approval and that it be issued by the competent authority of the Member State in which the contract is to be performed (Estonia), even where they already hold a similar registration certificate or approval in the Member State in which they are established. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More