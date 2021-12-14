Public procurement reform in the UK—three key take-aways from the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 6 December 2021, the Cabinet Office published its response to the consultation on Transforming Public Procurement, in which it clarifies its proposals for reforming the UK’s public procurement regime set out in the Green Paper published in December 2020. Many of these proposals concern changes to the remedies regime that allows aggrieved bidders to challenge public procurement decisions. In this analysis, Elizabeth Forster and Tom Hutchison of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer consider the practical implications to challenging or defending public procurement decisions. or to read the full analysis.