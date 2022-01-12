Public Procurement—principles governing extensions of the limitation period (Access for Living v London Borough of Lewisham)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Mrs Justice Jefford struck out a claim brought by Access for Living (AFL) against the London Borough of Lewisham (the Council) under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) on the basis that it was time-barred. AFL had issued its claim within the standstill period (which the Council had extended) but outside the 30-day limitation period. Its lawyers admitted to their error in conflating the standstill extension with an extension to the limitation period. AFL was unable to persuade Jefford J that there was a ‘good reason’ to extend the limitation period. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.