LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Contract award and challenges

Legal News

Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Published on: 08 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Good Law Project (GLP), a not-for-profit campaign organisation, judicially reviewed the award of certain contracts by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (SSHCS) to the Interested Party (Abingdon) for the manufacture and supply of rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody tests. As regularly occurs with procurement judicial reviews, this claim was transferred from the Administrative Court to the Technology and Construction Court (TCC). The case came before Mr Justice Fraser on an interlocutory basis to deal with case management issues. He ordered the SSHCS to provide further disclosure and refused to allow him to rely on an expert report which did not comply with the requirements of CPR 35. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More