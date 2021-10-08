Public procurement judicial review—disclosure and expert evidence (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Good Law Project (GLP), a not-for-profit campaign organisation, judicially reviewed the award of certain contracts by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (SSHCS) to the Interested Party (Abingdon) for the manufacture and supply of rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody tests. As regularly occurs with procurement judicial reviews, this claim was transferred from the Administrative Court to the Technology and Construction Court (TCC). The case came before Mr Justice Fraser on an interlocutory basis to deal with case management issues. He ordered the SSHCS to provide further disclosure and refused to allow him to rely on an expert report which did not comply with the requirements of CPR 35. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.