Public procurement challenge to direct awards of PPE contracts—permission granted (The Good Law Project; R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

The claimants sought permission to apply for judicial review of decisions of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to make direct awards of contracts for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to a number of contractors on the grounds of extreme urgency brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Secretary of State justified the direct awards pursuant to Public Contracts Regulations 2015, (PCR 2015) reg 32(2)(c). The claimants argued that the direct awards were unlawful on a number of grounds including that the conditions of PCR 2015, reg 32(2)(c) were not satisfied for a direct award and that the direct awards breached the principles of transparency, equal treatment and proportionality, in addition to being insufficiently reasoned and irrational. The judge granted permission to apply for judicial review on some of the grounds relied on by the claimants. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, at Normanton Chambers.