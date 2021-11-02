Public procurement—applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue (Vodafone Ltd v FCDO)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case concerns a challenge brought by Vodafone to a procurement carried out by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs (FCDO) for provision of a system of secure electronic communications. The judgment relates to a hearing of two applications before the court, first an application by the FCDO to lift the automatic suspension under regulation 95 of the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (the PCR 2015) and, second, an application by Vodafone for a direction that there should, instead, be an expedited trial in January 2022 of the preliminary issue, being whether the FCDO’s decision to award the framework contract to Fujitsu following the initial stage was lawful. In considering whether to lift the automatic suspension, the court found that damages would not be an adequate remedy for Vodafone; that if an expedited trial of the preliminary issue was held, a cross-undertaking in damages would however be adequate for the FCDO; and that the balance of convenience was dependent on the viability of an expedited trial. In all of the circumstances, the court held that an expedited trial of the preliminary issue represented the fairest outcome and the application to lift the automatic suspension was therefore dismissed. The case provides a useful reminder of the court’s application of the American Cyanamid test when considering whether to lift the automatic suspension, and of the use of expedited trials in public procurement. Written by Ellie O’Sullivan, associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.