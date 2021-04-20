Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Copyright & associated rights / Copyright & associated rights transactions and management

Legal News

Public performance and communication to the public—request for extended disclosure (Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways)

Public performance and communication to the public—request for extended disclosure (Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways)
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public performance and communication to the public—request for extended disclosure (Performing Right Society v Qatar Airways)
  • What are the practical implications of this application for extended disclosure in terms of the courts approach to communication to the public right?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This case involves an allegation by Performing Right Society (PRS) of copyright infringement against Qatar Airways in relation to content played by Qatar Airways on its in-flight entertainment system. The case is complex and raises various jurisdictional issues. Specifically, Qatar Airways is alleged to have infringed copyright under UK law and Qatari law, but also potentially the laws of those territories in which a flight has set off or landed and/or passed over. The parties agreed to a preliminary issues trial dealing with issues of principle under UK and Qatari law. In preparing for that preliminary issues trial, the parties sought an order for extended disclosure. Deputy Master Francis ordered extended disclosure in relation to those issues which the court would require contemporaneous documents to resolve fairly. He also focused on the proportionality of the disclosure sought by each side, taking into account the size of the parties, the complexity of the litigation and its importance to the parties. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More