Public Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's announcement of a continuation of existing grace periods under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's reservation of rights in respect of infringement proceedings, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ report on the Elections Bill, updated procurement policy guidance on reservation of below threshold contracts after the Brexit transition period, plus analysis of the continuing role of the European Data Protection Board. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on London’s Streetspace Plan. or to read the full analysis.