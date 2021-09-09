- Public Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- UK to extend Brexit checks grace periods over Northern Ireland, Frost says
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost on UK-EU relationship
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 31 August and 6 September 2021
- Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (England) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (Wales) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Official Controls (Transitional Staging Period) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Customs (Northern Ireland) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (Appointed Day) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Moving food from GB to EU or NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 September 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- TRA to reconsider steel safeguard measure recommendation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 17) Regulations 2021
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Education (Admission Appeals Arrangements) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Private Tenancies (Coronavirus Modifications) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- JCHR publishes report scrutinising Elections Bill
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 September 2021
- Court of Appeal finds lawful London’s pandemic traffic policies promoting dedicated pedestrian and cyclist road space (Re UTAG v TfL)
- Public procurement
- Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 8 September 2021
- Information law
- Comment—WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
- Other Public Law updates
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's announcement of a continuation of existing grace periods under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's reservation of rights in respect of infringement proceedings, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ report on the Elections Bill, updated procurement policy guidance on reservation of below threshold contracts after the Brexit transition period, plus analysis of the continuing role of the European Data Protection Board. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on London’s Streetspace Plan.
