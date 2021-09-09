LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Public Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • UK to extend Brexit checks grace periods over Northern Ireland, Frost says
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost on UK-EU relationship
  • Brexit SIs
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 31 August and 6 September 2021
  • Crime (International Co-operation) Act 2003 (Freezing Order) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
  • Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (England) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Meat Preparations (Amendment and Transitory Modification) (Wales) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the government's announcement of a continuation of existing grace periods under the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Commission's reservation of rights in respect of infringement proceedings, updates on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ report on the Elections Bill, updated procurement policy guidance on reservation of below threshold contracts after the Brexit transition period, plus analysis of the continuing role of the European Data Protection Board. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Appeal's ruling on London’s Streetspace Plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

