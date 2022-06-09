- Public Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Telecommunications and News Media Services
- OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Customs (Additional Duty) (Russia and Belarus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Brexit headlines
- Commons briefing examines Northern Ireland Protocol
- Government publishes response to SAC immigration report
- IMA launches inquiry into delays to EUSS Certificate of Application
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 June 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- DIT announces end to s 232 tariffs creates export opportunities for the UK
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests publishes annual report for 2022
- APPG publishes report on inquiry into challenges to independent judiciary since 2016
- Judicial review
- Justiciability of legislative commencement decisions (R (British Medical Association) v Secretary of State for Defence)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Can calling a man ‘bald’ at work amount to sex-related harassment?
- IC Change sends letter to Home Secretary calling on ratification of IC
- Information law
- Government publishes guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 8 June 2022
- State aid weekly round-up—1 June 2022
- Projects and infrastructure
- Responses and Independent Assessors report published on HS2 Phase 2b environmental statement consultation
- Management and strategic planning
- Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022—pensions now fairer for all?
- LexTalk® Public Law: a LexisNexis® community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including penalties guidance for financial sanctions breaches. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including a briefing on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests' annual report for 2022, the APPG's report on an inquiry into the challenges to the independent judiciary since 2016, the IC Change's calls for ratification of the Istanbul Convention, guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework, and responses to the HS2 Phase 2b consultation. Further included, analysis of the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes the latest judicial review, and equality and human rights cases, including the High Court's ruling on the justiciability of legislative commencement decisions and the Employment Tribunal's ruling on sex-related harassment through the use of 'bald'.
