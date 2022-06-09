Public Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including penalties guidance for financial sanctions breaches. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including a briefing on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests' annual report for 2022, the APPG's report on an inquiry into the challenges to the independent judiciary since 2016, the IC Change's calls for ratification of the Istanbul Convention, guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework, and responses to the HS2 Phase 2b consultation. Further included, analysis of the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes the latest judicial review, and equality and human rights cases, including the High Court's ruling on the justiciability of legislative commencement decisions and the Employment Tribunal's ruling on sex-related harassment through the use of 'bald'. or to read the full analysis.