LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—Council of the EU adopts sixth sanctions package against Russia
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding Telecommunications and News Media Services
  • OFSI publishes guidance on penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
  • Customs (Additional Duty) (Russia and Belarus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Brexit headlines
  • Commons briefing examines Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Government publishes response to SAC immigration report
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including penalties guidance for financial sanctions breaches. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including a briefing on the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Also in this edition, the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests' annual report for 2022, the APPG's report on an inquiry into the challenges to the independent judiciary since 2016, the IC Change's calls for ratification of the Istanbul Convention, guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework, and responses to the HS2 Phase 2b consultation. Further included, analysis of the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Act 2022, plus additional updates on judicial review and State aid. Case analysis this week includes the latest judicial review, and equality and human rights cases, including the High Court's ruling on the justiciability of legislative commencement decisions and the Employment Tribunal's ruling on sex-related harassment through the use of 'bald'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice