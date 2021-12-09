LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—'significant' gaps remain between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for second meeting of the Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
  • Brexit Bulletin—Defra letter outlines government intentions for UK REACH registration model
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission allocates €920.4m from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to Ireland
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lords briefing examines trade and institutional frameworks after Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 13th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including EU carbon levy proposals
  • Brexit legislation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the second meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Fisheries, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Key public procurement updates include the government's response to the consultation on proposals to transform the UK public procurement regime and revised policy guidance on SME's access to government contracts. This edition further includes the Welsh Government's updated 'Programme for Government', the MoJ's report on the government's position on the implementation of human rights judgments, the European Commission's adoption of initiatives for the digitalisation of the EU justice system, a consultation on proposed changes to the teachers' pension scheme, the conclusion of the WTO's Services Domestic Regulation agreement, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights, public procurement and public sector pensions cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the UK's post-Brexit sanctions regime, and the Court of Appeal's rulings on the general principles of EU law in respect of the award of below-threshold contracts, indirect discrimination in the coronavirus (COVID-19) Self-Employed Support Scheme and police officer's entitlement to backdating of payment of injury pension to the actual date of retirement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

