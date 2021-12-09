- Public Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—'significant' gaps remain between UK and EU over Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for second meeting of the Specialised Committee on Fisheries published
- Brexit Bulletin—Defra letter outlines government intentions for UK REACH registration model
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission allocates €920.4m from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to Ireland
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords briefing examines trade and institutional frameworks after Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 13th report on EU policy areas of UK significance, including EU carbon levy proposals
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells updated
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 3 December 2021
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Import and Export Licensing (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Avian Influenza (H5N1 in Birds etc) (Miscellaneous Amendment and Revocation) (Scotland) Order 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Defra issues notices for traders on import requirements in 2022
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—6 December 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Joint Declaration of Co-operation between UK and Latvia announced
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office invites expressions of interest on Ecosystem of Trust pilot
- Beyond Brexit—DIT and UKEF publish MoU
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes guidance on TAC ToR
- Beyond Brexit—NAO publishes report on progress with trade negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—IAC publishes 12th report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—ITC launches inquiry into UK’s approach to trade and foreign policy objectives
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Negative pre-departure tests required and Nigeria added to UK red list
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 21) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- High Street (Coronavirus, Financial Assistance) Scheme (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Local Authorities (Funds) (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- BEIS Committee publishes government response to Levelling-up report
- PAC calls on government to focus on efficiency
- Lords briefing examines House of Lords Governance and Administration
- Welsh Government updates ‘Programme for Government’
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 6 December 2021
- JCHR calls for amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office concludes on plans to 'transform' public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes ‘Selling To Government Guide’ for SMEs
- Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)
- Equality and human rights
- MoJ publishes government position on implementation of human rights judgments
- DfE launches consultation on changes to teachers’ pension scheme regulations
- Law Commission announces recommendations to reform hate crime legislation
- Balancing human rights protections and international obligations in the post-Brexit UK sanctions regime (R (Youssef) v Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs)
- A more nuanced and flexible justification test: indirect discrimination in coronavirus (COVID-19) Self-Employed Support Scheme found justified (R (The Motherhood Plan) v Her Majesty’s Treasury)
- State security and intelligence
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee concludes that pandemic exposed UK's deficient risk management system
- EU law
- European Commission adopts initiatives to digitalise EU justice system
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 8 December 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- Police injury pensions: jurisdiction of Crown Court—backdating of awards—interest (Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police v Kelly)
- International
- WTO concludes agreement on Services Domestic Regulation
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the intensified UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, minutes for the second meeting of the TCA Specialised Committee on Fisheries, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest announcements on public health measures, key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Key public procurement updates include the government's response to the consultation on proposals to transform the UK public procurement regime and revised policy guidance on SME's access to government contracts. This edition further includes the Welsh Government's updated 'Programme for Government', the MoJ's report on the government's position on the implementation of human rights judgments, the European Commission's adoption of initiatives for the digitalisation of the EU justice system, a consultation on proposed changes to the teachers' pension scheme, the conclusion of the WTO's Services Domestic Regulation agreement, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence, and State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest equality and human rights, public procurement and public sector pensions cases, including the Supreme Court's ruling on the UK's post-Brexit sanctions regime, and the Court of Appeal's rulings on the general principles of EU law in respect of the award of below-threshold contracts, indirect discrimination in the coronavirus (COVID-19) Self-Employed Support Scheme and police officer's entitlement to backdating of payment of injury pension to the actual date of retirement.
