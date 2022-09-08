LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the G7 finance ministers' agreement on a Russian oil price cap. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the UK's proposal to extend EU securisation rules, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the reduction in the coronavirus alert level, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, details and analyses of Liz Truss' government formation, the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay; and the direction of the UK public procurement and data protection regimes; plus updates to the Consultancy and Construction Playbooks. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; public procurement; subsidy control and State aid; and information law. Case analysis this week includes an update on the Lord Advocate's reference to the Supreme Court of devolution issues and details of the European Court of Human Rights' ruling on Romania's investigation of allegations of excessive use of police force. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

