- Public Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Liz Truss government formation
- Comment—New UK PM faces 'everything apart from Armageddon', with no time to lose
- Queen appoints Liz Truss as PM
- PM Liz Truss appoints new Cabinet
- Ukraine conflict
- G7 finance ministers confirm plan to ban insurance, finance and other services to vessels carrying Russian oil above agreed price cap
- Brexit headlines
- A review of UK’s proposal to extend EU securitisation rules
- Brexit Bulletin—FCDO publishes information page on UK-EU TCA CSF
- HMT, PRA and FCA respond to report on financial services regulation
- Defra and MMO publish paper on fisheries management plans
- DfT publishes outcome of consultation on GB road vehicle approval scheme
- BEIS publishes early response to consultation on developing UK ETS
- BEIS extends guarantee scheme for Horizon Europe applicants
- MHRA opens consultation on statutory fees
- Brexit legislation
- PLP publishes briefing on Trade (Australia and New Zealand) Bill
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 September 2022
- Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Food Information (Transitional Provisions) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Draft Product Safety and Metrology (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—5 September 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- DIT publishes government response to IAC's report on UK-AUS FTA
- DIT publishes update to consultation on UK-Switzerland FTA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—DHSC announces alert level decrease from Level 3 to Level 2
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ECtHR publishes health crisis factsheet
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- National Health Service (Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Barristers kick off open-ended strike for legal aid fee hike
- Scottish Government publishes Programme for Government 2022–2023
- Supreme Court provides update on Reference by Lord Advocate on devolution issues
- Constitution Committee publishes government response to report on governance
- Constitution Committee publishes report on Energy Bill
- IfG publishes paper on departmental budgets
- Judicial review
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
- Equality and human rights
- ECtHR rules Romania must ensure allegations of excessive use of force during police operations are effectively investigated (Pârvu v. Romania)
- Supreme Court refuses RT impartiality failings appeal
- EHRC publishes guidance on discrimination by AI
- Public procurement
- Third country access to European and UK Public Procurement Markets—The IPI and other Regulatory Developments
- The Procurement Bill—contract performance
- The Procurement Bill—exclusion and debarment
- Camelot drops appeal against lifting of automatic suspension
- Government updates Consultancy Playbook
- Government updates Construction Playbook
- LGA publishes National Procurement Strategy 2022
- Mayor of London announces Responsible Procurement Implementation Plan
- Welsh Government publishes update on Procurement Bill
- Subsidy control and State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 7 September 2022
- Information law
- UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access
- UK data protection legislation delayed amid leadership change
- Commons Library publishes briefing on Data Protection and Digital Information Bill
- Other Public Law updates
- Daniel Greenberg nominated for role of Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the G7 finance ministers' agreement on a Russian oil price cap. Also featured are selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the UK's proposal to extend EU securisation rules, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the reduction in the coronavirus alert level, plus key legislation. Also in this edition, details and analyses of Liz Truss' government formation, the Criminal Bar Association's indefinite strike over pay; and the direction of the UK public procurement and data protection regimes; plus updates to the Consultancy and Construction Playbooks. This edition further includes additional updates on constitutional and administrative law; judicial review; public procurement; subsidy control and State aid; and information law. Case analysis this week includes an update on the Lord Advocate's reference to the Supreme Court of devolution issues and details of the European Court of Human Rights' ruling on Romania's investigation of allegations of excessive use of police force.
