Public Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's withheld consent to the UK's application to accede to the Lugano Convention, updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination, government responses to reports on the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and cross-border co-operation on policing, security and criminal justice, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, a call for evidence on CPTPP accession, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for easing restrictions at Step 4, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Elections Bill, the Administrative Court's updated listing policy, the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ report on the Independent Human Rights Act review, an operational review of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court’s cost capping decisions in Good Law Project and the British Airways' settlement over personal data breach. or to read the full analysis.