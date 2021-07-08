- Public Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to ESC report on Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to NIAC report on cross-border co-operation on policing, security and criminal justice
- Commons Library publishes briefing on temporary business travel under EU-UK TCA
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 July 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1–2 July 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 2 July 2021
- Trade Remedies (Extension of Tariff Rate Quota) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Value Added Tax (Miscellaneous Amendments and Repeals) (EU Exit) (Amendment of Coming into Force Date) Regulations 2021
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Markets in Financial Instruments (Capital Markets) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Customs Safety and Security Procedures (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Public Procurement (International Trade Agreements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Childcare Payments (Miscellaneous Amendment) Regulations 2021
- International Waste Shipments (Amendment of Regulation (EC) No 1013/2006 and 1418/2007) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—5 July 2021
- Investigational medicines—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and GCC conclude review and commit to strengthening trade
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee re-opens call for evidence on CPTPP accession
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 4th report scrutinising international treaties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister sets out plan to ease restrictions at step 4
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Competition Act 1998 (Coronavirus) (Public Policy Exclusions) (Revocations) Order 2021
- Business Tenancies (Coronavirus) (Restriction on Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Northern Ireland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Agricultural Commodities (Coronavirus)(Income Support) Scheme No 2 (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Cabinet Office introduces Elections Bill
- Institute for Government reports on ministerial code
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 July 2021
- CTJ updates listing policy for hearings in the Administrative Court
- Equality and human rights
- JCHR reports on HRA 1998
- JCHR reports on unauthorised encampments clauses of Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Public procurement
- All in good time? (Lessons from Good Law Project v DSHC)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 7 July 2021
- Information Law
- Government updates data protection guidance in light of EU’s adequacy decisions
- AI and IP—implications for digital health from possible reforms to UK IP law
- British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
- Projects and infrastructure
- Minister of Housing launches review of Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime
- Public Accounts Committee reports on future of rail
- Management and strategic planning
- Commons Library briefing examines public service pensions
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's withheld consent to the UK's application to accede to the Lugano Convention, updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination, government responses to reports on the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and cross-border co-operation on policing, security and criminal justice, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, a call for evidence on CPTPP accession, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for easing restrictions at Step 4, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Elections Bill, the Administrative Court's updated listing policy, the Joint Committee on Human Rights’ report on the Independent Human Rights Act review, an operational review of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court’s cost capping decisions in Good Law Project and the British Airways' settlement over personal data breach.
