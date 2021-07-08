menu-search
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  In this issue:
  Brexit headlines
  Brexit Bulletin—European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes provisional agenda for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination
  Brexit Bulletin—government responds to ESC report on Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee
  Brexit Bulletin—government responds to NIAC report on cross-border co-operation on policing, security and criminal justice
  Commons Library publishes briefing on temporary business travel under EU-UK TCA
  Brexit SIs
  Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 July 2021
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU's withheld consent to the UK's application to accede to the Lugano Convention, updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Social Security Coordination, government responses to reports on the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and cross-border co-operation on policing, security and criminal justice, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, a call for evidence on CPTPP accession, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's plans for easing restrictions at Step 4, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the introduction of the Elections Bill, the Administrative Court's updated listing policy, the Joint Committee on Human Rights' report on the Independent Human Rights Act review, an operational review of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, information law, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's cost capping decisions in Good Law Project and the British Airways' settlement over personal data breach.

