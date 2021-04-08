- Public Law weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on retained EU law and the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as implemented by the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office recruiting expert panellists and arbitrators for TCA disputes
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 April 2021
- Trade Preference Scheme (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Trade and Official Controls (Transitional Arrangements for Prior Notifications) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Restriction of the Use of Certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Amendment) Regulations 2021
More...
- Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Education (Student Fees and Support) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Home Office updates guidance on reasonable grounds for late EUSS applications
- Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Exporting live animals—post-Brexit transition guidance from APHA
- Post-Brexit guidance from HMRC—weekly round-up 6 April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Law Society demands clarity on status certification plans
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister confirms shops and pubs to reopen from 12 April
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—four more countries added to travel red list
- Committee publishes report into tackling food poverty caused by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WTO—trade forecast predicts strong economic rebound post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
- Scottish Parliament (Elections etc) Amendment (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 April 2021
- Ministry of Justice publishes government response to IRAL
- Judicial review reform
- Equality and human rights
- Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities publishes report
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 7 April 2021
- Other public law updates
- MoJ announces statutory review of JSA 2013
- CSPL calls for increased transparency of lobbying process
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a Cabinet Office call for expressions of interest from prospective arbitrators and expert panellists for the dispute mechanisms under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest easing of lockdown rules in England, updated travel restrictions, a parliamentary report into food poverty during the pandemic, WTO predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details of our survey on legal and regulatory divergence post-Brexit, further updates on the Independent Review of Administrative Law and the government’s proposals for judicial review reform, plus additional updates on State aid, equality and human rights and lobbying. Case analysis this week includes further details and analysis of the Court of Appeal’s approach to retained EU law in Lipton.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.