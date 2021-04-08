Public Law weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a Cabinet Office call for expressions of interest from prospective arbitrators and expert panellists for the dispute mechanisms under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest easing of lockdown rules in England, updated travel restrictions, a parliamentary report into food poverty during the pandemic, WTO predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details of our survey on legal and regulatory divergence post-Brexit, further updates on the Independent Review of Administrative Law and the government’s proposals for judicial review reform, plus additional updates on State aid, equality and human rights and lobbying. Case analysis this week includes further details and analysis of the Court of Appeal’s approach to retained EU law in Lipton. or to read the full analysis.