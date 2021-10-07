- Public Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Council authorises the start of EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs vote in favour of setting up new delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly
- Brexit Bulletin—HM Treasury publishes agenda for first meeting of Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin Committee
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes agenda for first meeting of Goods Committee
- Feature analysis
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on driver licensing, rail technical standards, commercial transport and operator licensing, and motor insurance
- Brexit SIs
- Railway (Licensing of Railway Undertakings) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Ecodesign for Energy-Related Products and Energy Information (Lighting Products) Regulations 2021
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Motor Fuel Emissions (Miscellaneous Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) (Scotland) Order 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—4 October 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Welsh Government publishes statement on development of justice system and legal sector
- Conduct Committee publishes report on House of Lords Code of Conduct
- IfG publishes report on government transparency
- Supreme Court finds bills to be outside Scottish legislative competence
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- HMCTS updates guidance on Administrative Court judicial review
- Equality and human rights
- Lawfulness of medical terminations of pregnancy for severe foetal abnormality (R (on the application of Crowter and others) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- CoA dismisses appeal over fostering recruitment policy (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills (OFSTED))
- Information law
- Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office enforces green rules for companies bidding for contracts
- Welsh Government adopts Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 6 October 2021
- Management and strategic planning
- HM Treasury concludes consultation on cost control mechanism in public service pensions
- Other Public Law updates
- Cabinet Office appoints Shawcross as Commissioner for Public Appointments
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the Council's adoption of a decision authorising the opening of the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations, the European Parliament's vote in favour of a new delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, updates on the first meetings of the Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin Committee and Goods Committee, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis of the consultation on the future regulation of data in the UK. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Welsh Government's statement on the development of the justice system and legal sector in Wales, details of the Administrative Court Judicial Review Guide 2021, projections for EU and US assurances of post-Schrems II translantic data transfers, the Cabinet Office's enforcement of new green rules for companies bidding for major government contracts, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence, plus analysis on the scope of rights protected by Articles 8-11 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
