Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Council authorises the start of EU-UK negotiations on Gibraltar agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—MEPs vote in favour of setting up new delegation to EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly
  • Brexit Bulletin—HM Treasury publishes agenda for first meeting of Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin Committee
  • Brexit Bulletin—Commission publishes agenda for first meeting of Goods Committee
  • Feature analysis
  • Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
  • Brexit legislation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the Council's adoption of a decision authorising the opening of the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations, the European Parliament's vote in favour of a new delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly, updates on the first meetings of the Customs Cooperation and Rules of Origin Committee and Goods Committee, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes feature analysis of the consultation on the future regulation of data in the UK. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Welsh Government's statement on the development of the justice system and legal sector in Wales, details of the Administrative Court Judicial Review Guide 2021, projections for EU and US assurances of post-Schrems II translantic data transfers, the Cabinet Office's enforcement of new green rules for companies bidding for major government contracts, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Scottish Parliament’s legislative competence, plus analysis on the scope of rights protected by Articles 8-11 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

