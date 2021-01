Public Law weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including a recap of key developments over the festive period and details of our special IP completion day coverage, which includes updates and analysis on the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), and associated agreements and legislation. This edition also includes analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest Brexit transition guidance, Brexit legislation updates and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include updates on the latest lockdown measures, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, an inquiry on the effectiveness of national security machinery, analysis of the TCA provisions concerning public procurement, public sector guidance on subsidy controls, and the latest State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes a Court of Appeal decision ruling that the government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits. or to read the full analysis.