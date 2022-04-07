LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare
  • European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
  • Government publishes notice of import prohibitions
  • Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
  • OFSI updates its Russia guidance
  • OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
  • Foreign Secretary announces 14 sanctions on Russia propagandists and state media
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including a House of Lords Library briefing on the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the DIT consultation on the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Scrutiny Committee’s 20th report on EU policy areas of significance to the UK, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest HMCTS operational summary and the Supreme Court’s announcement of Lord Reed’s withdrawal of the Covid Practice Note. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

