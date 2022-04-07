- Public Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- Ukraine conflict
- Russia sanctions usher in new age of economic warfare
- European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
- Government publishes notice of import prohibitions
- Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
- OFSI updates its Russia guidance
- OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
- Foreign Secretary announces 14 sanctions on Russia propagandists and state media
- UK introduces new legislation targeting Russian oligarchs’ aircraft and ships
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit highlights—1 April 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords Library examines Union between GB and NI
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 20th report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Home Office reports support for vulnerable EU Settlement Scheme applicants
- WPG publishes proposals for a modern and efficient Customs Union
- Brexit Sis
- Trade in Dual-Use Items (Council Regulation (EC) No 428/2009) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/410
- Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/413
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 6) Regulations 2022, SSI 2022/123
- Beyond Brexit
- State Aid—weekly round-up 6 April 2022
- Beyond Brexit — Feedback from trade with GCC consultation published
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance: 4 April 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 April 2022
- Supreme Court announces Lord Reed's withdrawal of 'Covid Practice Note'
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Annual Evidence Session with Supreme Court's President and Deputy President
- Administration Committee launches inquiry into General Election planning and services
- Government faces defeats on Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Supreme Court publishes statement from Lord Reed on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal
- DLUHC publishes annual report on IGR for 2021
- Welsh Government publishes Cymraeg 2050 Action Plan for 2022–23
- Equality and human rights
- EHRC publishes guidance for separate and single-sex service providers
- EHRC publishes equality and human rights challenges plan
- Welsh Government publishes statement on Conversion Therapy
- State accountability and liability
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry publishes update on its work in March 2022 Newsletter
- Home Office publishes progress update on Windrush Lessons Learned Review
- Public procurement
- Public Sector Outsourcing Survival Guide—what you need to know about the Sourcing Playbook
- Digital, Data and Technology Playbook published
- Camelot challenges Gambling Commission over National Lottery license
- Transforming Public Procurement—What's the future of public procurement policy in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 2—What’s the future of public procurement routes in the UK?
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 4—What's the future for management of publicly procured contracts?
- Allowing form to triumph over substance? (Good Law Project v DSHC)
- IfG reports on DfE-Randstad contract termination for NTP
- Information law
- Information Commissioner outlines lessons learned so far from listening tour
- Other Public Law updates
- Cabinet Office publishes 2022 PIR of CCA 2004
- Foreign Affairs Committee launches inquiry into state level hostage situations
- HMRC issued fines for unlicensed military and dual-use exports
- HMT responds to consultation and call for evidence on UK approach to cryptoassets and DLT
- Inquiry launched into UK defence capabilities and aspirations
- MoD publishes defence and security industrial strategy on SSCR reform
- techUK outlines six key principles for future UK data policy
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including a House of Lords Library briefing on the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the DIT consultation on the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Scrutiny Committee's 20th report on EU policy areas of significance to the UK, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the latest HMCTS operational summary and the Supreme Court's announcement of Lord Reed's withdrawal of the Covid Practice Note.
