Public Law weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including publication of the ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) following completion of the final steps in the EU ratification process, a Law Society update on UK lawyers practising in France post-Brexit, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include support with medical equipment for India, arrangements for vaccine supply, Joint Committee on Human Rights calls for mandatory individualised assessments, MEPs’ adoption of 12-month status certification scheme, a WTO virtual course on trade and public health, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details of the Bills that received Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament, a parliamentary briefing on the State Opening of Parliament, an update on the government's upcoming 'Levelling up White Paper', further responses to the government's proposals for judicial review reform, analysis of EU-US privacy shield, an IfG report on the fiscal position of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, public procurement, State aid and EU law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the landmark dismissal of a £1.5bn tax fraud claim by the Kingdom of Denmark. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

