- Public Law weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in OJEU
- UK lawyers able to obtain foreign legal consultant status in France post-Brexit
- Brexit—the first 100 days
- Brexit legislation
- Trade Act 2021
- Financial Services Act 2021
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 30 April 2021
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021
- Myanmar (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) Order 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment No 2) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Establishment) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Recognised Auction Platforms and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Climate and Energy (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—3 May 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and India sign Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT updates MoUs between UK and Pacific States on EPA
- Beyond Brexit—security and trade partnership discussed between UK and Japan before G7 meeting
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement enters into force
- Beyond Brexit—DIT issues update on fourth round of negotiations for UK-New Zealand FTA
- Beyond Brexit—government replies to IAC’s fifth report scrutinising international agreements
- International development—Commons briefing examines report on role of Global Britain
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government announces further support to India following surge
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK buys a further 60 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MEPs say coronavirus certification scheme should not exceed 12 months
- WTO—release on new trade and public health virtual course with focus on coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 22) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Rates (Coronavirus) (Emergency Relief) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Education (School Day and School Year) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Prime Minister’s Office announces Levelling up White Paper due late 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government keen to return to standard parliamentary procedures after restrictions ease
- 16 Bills receive Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament
- Parliament seeks views on procedure and practice of Hybrid Bills
- Briefing published on Parliament and Northern Ireland between 1921–2021
- IfG publishes report on devolved public services
- Landmark dismissal of £1.5bn claim by the Kingdom of Denmark (Skatteforvaltningen (Danish Customs and Tax Administration) v Solo Capital Partners LLP (in special administration)
- State accountability and liability
- IfG finds ‘serious weaknesses’ in government’s ethical standards
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
- ALBA consultation response contests government JR proposals
- ILPA consultation response opposes government proposal to discontinue Cart JRs
- PLP calls proposed reforms to Judicial Review ‘disproportionate and unjustified’
- Equality and human rights
- JCHR calls for mandatory individualised assessments for care home visits amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- State aid
- State Aid round-up—5 May 2021
- EU law
- Commission adopts new strategy to streamline legislation process
- Information law
- EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns
- LexTalk®Public Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including publication of the ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) following completion of the final steps in the EU ratification process, a Law Society update on UK lawyers practising in France post-Brexit, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include support with medical equipment for India, arrangements for vaccine supply, Joint Committee on Human Rights calls for mandatory individualised assessments, MEPs’ adoption of 12-month status certification scheme, a WTO virtual course on trade and public health, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, details of the Bills that received Royal Assent ahead of the prorogation of Parliament, a parliamentary briefing on the State Opening of Parliament, an update on the government's upcoming 'Levelling up White Paper', further responses to the government's proposals for judicial review reform, analysis of EU-US privacy shield, an IfG report on the fiscal position of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus additional updates on lobbying, judicial review, public procurement, State aid and EU law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the landmark dismissal of a £1.5bn tax fraud claim by the Kingdom of Denmark.
