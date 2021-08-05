- Public Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee reports on Northern Ireland Protocol operation
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Fisheries Control and Single European Sky
- Brexit analysis
- Lloyd’s Europe’s operations highlight challenges for UK insurers
- Brexit SIs
- Medical Devices (Northern Ireland Protocol) Regulations 2021
- Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Health Security (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Food and Drink (Transitional Provisions) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- International bus or coach services and tours, driving in the EU and carrying out international road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DVSA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—2 August 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- NHS COVID-19 app updated so fewer people will be contacted to isolate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IfG makes long-term recommendations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 13) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Welsh Government announces flexible voting pilots to boost voter turnout
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- Application for permission to bring judicial review or statutory planning review challenges unsuccessful (CPRE Kent v Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government)
- Equality and human rights
- MoJ announces entry into force of ECHR Protocol No 15
- Appeal challenging Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance dismissed (R (on the application of A) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes revised UK GPA coverage schedule
- Public Services Committee raises concerns on commissioning public services
- Admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Minister for the Cabinet Office)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 4 August 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the post-Brexit regulatory landscape in the EU, parliamentary reports on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Fisheries Control and Single European Sky, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include tweaks to the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales to notify fewer contacts, an IfG report on the road to recovery, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, Welsh Government’s proposals for flexible voting pilots, entry into force of ECHR Protocol No 15, publication of revised UK GPA, plus additional updates on State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court’s dismissals of appeals challenging the grounds for judicial review or statutory planning review and the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance, plus the Technology and Construction Court’s decision on admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges in Good Law Project.
