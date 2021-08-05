menu-search
Public Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee reports on Northern Ireland Protocol operation
  • Brexit Bulletin—Committee reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including Fisheries Control and Single European Sky
  • Brexit analysis
  • Lloyd’s Europe’s operations highlight challenges for UK insurers
  • Brexit SIs
  • Medical Devices (Northern Ireland Protocol) Regulations 2021
  • Road Vehicle Carbon Dioxide Emission Performance Standards (Cars and Vans) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including analysis of the post-Brexit regulatory landscape in the EU, parliamentary reports on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Fisheries Control and Single European Sky, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include tweaks to the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales to notify fewer contacts, an IfG report on the road to recovery, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, Welsh Government’s proposals for flexible voting pilots, entry into force of ECHR Protocol No 15, publication of revised UK GPA, plus additional updates on State aid. Case analysis this week includes details and analysis of the latest judicial review, human rights and public procurement cases, including the Supreme Court’s dismissals of appeals challenging the grounds for judicial review or statutory planning review and the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme Guidance, plus the Technology and Construction Court’s decision on admissibility of expert evidence in procurement challenges in Good Law Project. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

