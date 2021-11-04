LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK welcomes France’s de-escalation of fishing dispute
  • Brexit Bulletin—ITC publishes government response to report on digital trade and data
  • Brexit Bulletin—SAC publishes government response to report on Shared Prosperity Fund
  • EUSS—Home Office publishes 'temporary concession' for extended family members
  • Brexit legislation
  • Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public health protection and security presented to Parliament
  • Brexit SIs
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the UK-France fisheries dispute, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the removal of all countries from the UK's red list, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analyses of Facebook's metaverse aspirations and the public service pensions cost control mechanism. Also included, consultations on the judiciary.uk website and banning conversion therapy, arrangements and timings for the appointment of the new Information Commissioner, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence and public procurement cases, including the Administrative Court's detention order for a witness in the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry, the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on costs of a third party disclosure application, the Court of Appeal's ruling on religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal's ruling on the mechanism for seeking statutory assistance form the Investigatory Powers Commissioner and the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on automatic suspension pending expedited trial. Also in this edition, our launch of a new LexisPSL International Trade practice area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

