- Public Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK welcomes France’s de-escalation of fishing dispute
- Brexit Bulletin—ITC publishes government response to report on digital trade and data
- Brexit Bulletin—SAC publishes government response to report on Shared Prosperity Fund
- EUSS—Home Office publishes 'temporary concession' for extended family members
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public health protection and security presented to Parliament
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 November 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 29 October 2021
- Customs Tariff (Establishment and Suspension of Import Duty) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Airports Slot Allocation (Alleviation of Usage Requirements) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Customs (Import and Export Declarations By Conduct) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Thresholds) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Storage of Carbon Dioxide (Licensing etc) (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Draft Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Draft Eggs (Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Healthcare—updated post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—1 November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government removes all countries from UK red list
- OJEU publishes Commission Implementing Decision on COVID-19 certificates issued by the UK and Northern Ireland
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions, International Travel, Notification and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 6) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 18) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Suspension: Disposal of Bodies) (England) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry of Provisions) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- CSPL publishes final report and recommendations of Standards Matter 2 review
- State accountability and liability
- Administrative Court orders detention of witness to attend inquiry into Manchester Arena bombing (Saunders v Taghdi)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes annual Upper Tribunal lecture 2021
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary launches consultation on judiciary.uk website
- Judicial Review—costs of a third party disclosure application (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health & Social Care; Good Law Project Ltd v Bell)
- Equality and human rights
- GEO and Equality Hub launch consultation on banning conversion therapy
- Religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services (R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED)))
- State security and intelligence
- Investigatory Powers Tribunal rules on mechanism for seeking statutory assistance from IPC (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- Information law
- DCMS and ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
- Comment—Facebook’s metaverse aspirations tied to privacy, antitrust regulation
- Public procurement
- Public procurement—applications to lift the automatic suspension and for an expedited trial of a preliminary issue (Vodafone Ltd v FCDO)
- Public Procurement (Agreement on Government Procurement) (Thresholds etc) (Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 3 November 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- PAC publishes report on Crossrail
- Chancellor of the Exchequer issues revised remit letter to NIC
- Management and strategic planning
- Public service pensions—government response to consultation on reform of cost control mechanism
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the UK-France fisheries dispute, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the removal of all countries from the UK's red list, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. This edition also includes analyses of Facebook's metaverse aspirations and the public service pensions cost control mechanism. Also included, consultations on the judiciary.uk website and banning conversion therapy, arrangements and timings for the appointment of the new Information Commissioner, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes details and analyses of the latest state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, state security and intelligence and public procurement cases, including the Administrative Court's detention order for a witness in the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry, the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on costs of a third party disclosure application, the Court of Appeal's ruling on religious and sexual orientation discrimination in provision of fostering services, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal's ruling on the mechanism for seeking statutory assistance form the Investigatory Powers Commissioner and the Technology and Construction Court's ruling on automatic suspension pending expedited trial. Also in this edition, our launch of a new LexisPSL International Trade practice area.
