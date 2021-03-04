Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Spring Budget 2021, Brexit headlines including EU concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance as UK announces unilateral measures for Northern Ireland, updates on the extended provisional application and ratification of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a consultation on services exemptions under the UK Internal Market Act 2020, calls for clarity on the provisional public procurement common framework, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include calls for long-term government strategy, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts, plus privacy concerns over ‘vaccine passports'. Also in this edition, the Scottish Government’s response to the Independent Human Rights Act review, updates on the public service pension scheme reform consultation, inquiries into gender equality in Parliament and UK-China trade, IfG reports on devolution funding under the Barnett formula and use of evidence to inform transport policy, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, and information law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision allowing Secretary of State's linked appeals in the Begum citizenship case and further analysis in the ruling against the government in the latest public procurement challenges concerning coronavirus contract awards by the Department of Health & Social Care. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

