- Public Law weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Spring Budget 2021
- Spring Budget 2021—key Public Law announcements
- Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—EU raises strong concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance as UK announces unilateral measures for Northern Ireland
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Chancellor responds to queries on TCA and Crown Dependencies
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including IP action plan, methane strategy, environment action programme and smart mobility strategy
- Brexit Bulletin—organic produce now covered by Movement Assistance Scheme
- Brexit analysis
- Governing the new UK-EU relationship and resolving disputes
- UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- City adapts to fading hope of EU market access deal
- Brexit legislation
- UK internal market—government consults on exclusions from the principles of mutual recognition and non-discrimination for services
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee questions Cabinet Office on public procurement common framework
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 2 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 1 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 26 February 2021
- Fertilisers and Ammonium Nitrate Material (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Electronic Commerce Directive (Education, Adoption and Children) (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Official Controls and Phytosanitary Conditions (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Motor Fuel (Composition and Content) and the Biofuel (Labelling) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Food, Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water (EU Exit) (Scotland) (Amendment) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Direct Payments to Farmers (Simplifications) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Registration of Marriages Regulations 2021
- Draft Audiovisual Media Services (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Kyoto Protocol Registry) Regulations 2021
- Draft Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Food and Drink (Miscellaneous Amendments Relating to Food and Wine Composition, Information and Labelling) Regulations 2021
- Draft Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Draft Direct Payments to Farmers (Reductions and Simplifications) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK nationals’ residence rights in EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- Company law—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- Trading with the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Field Force Support Programme—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Moving F gas and ODS between Great Britain and Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Overseas NHS visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Code of practice for recruitment of international healthcare workers updated
- Taxes and tariffs for EU businesses—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DIT
- Importing from and exporting to the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DIT
- Update on customs guarantees—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Duty deferment payment updates—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Notices under Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Act 2018—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- EUSS—guidance for Home Office staff during 'grace period' published
- EUSS—Home office updates LAC and care leavers survey with November 2020 data
- Extradition process—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- International EU protected designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement signed
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Mexico Free Trade Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—Lords article examines UK-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement
- Beyond Brexit—DIT issues updated statistics on UK trade in numbers
- Beyond Brexit—Trade and Agriculture Commission publishes final advisory report
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes 4th report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—International Relations Committee launches inquiry into UK-China trade
- WTO—DDG Wolff urges members to work with new DG towards ‘overdue’ reform
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS Committee calls for long-term government strategy
- WTO—statement highlighting need to prioritise coronavirus (COVID-19) and fisheries subsidies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Managed Accommodation and Testing etc) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Airports Slot Allocation (Alleviation of Usage Requirements) Regulations 2021
- School Discipline (Pupil Exclusions and Reviews) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Representation of the People (Amendment) (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Early Expiry and Suspension of Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Town and Country Planning (Emergency Period and Extended Period) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Private Tenancies (Coronavirus Modifications) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Zoonoses (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2021
- Zoonoses (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Amendment of Expiry Dates) Regulations 2021
- Draft Scottish Parliament (Elections etc) Amendment (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act 2021
- Commons publishes briefing on pre-election period of sensitivity (purdah)
- Lords briefing highlights impacts of virtual and hybrid sittings
- IfG report examines ‘odd’ effects of Barnett formula
- Public procurement
- Late publication of coronavirus contracts unlawful (R (Good Law Project and others v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- A guide to good practice for digital and data driven health technologies
- Local authority reviews procurement procedures after £1.6m settlement
- Views sought on draft Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 3 March 2021
- Projects and infrastructure
- IfG warns that government transport plans need integration
- Equality and human rights
- Supreme Court unanimously allows Secretary of State’s linked appeals in Begum case (R (Begum) v Special Immigration Appeals Commission; R (Begum) v Secretary of State for the Home Department; Begum v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2021] UKSC 7)
- Woman and Equalities Committee launches inquiry into gender equality in Parliament
- Scottish Government publishes response to call for evidence for Human Rights Act review
- Information law
- Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
- UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 March
- CTJ publishes speech on the interactions between private and public law
- Management and strategic planning
- MoJ publishes results of consultation into judicial pension scheme reform
- MoJ confirms proposals for addressing McCloud age discrimination
- Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments (Revocation)Regulations 2021
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office launches consultation on Protect Duty
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected updates from the Spring Budget 2021, Brexit headlines including EU concerns over Withdrawal Agreement compliance as UK announces unilateral measures for Northern Ireland, updates on the extended provisional application and ratification of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), a consultation on services exemptions under the UK Internal Market Act 2020, calls for clarity on the provisional public procurement common framework, progress on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include calls for long-term government strategy, key legislation and operational guidance from the courts, plus privacy concerns over ‘vaccine passports'. Also in this edition, the Scottish Government’s response to the Independent Human Rights Act review, updates on the public service pension scheme reform consultation, inquiries into gender equality in Parliament and UK-China trade, IfG reports on devolution funding under the Barnett formula and use of evidence to inform transport policy, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, and information law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision allowing Secretary of State's linked appeals in the Begum citizenship case and further analysis in the ruling against the government in the latest public procurement challenges concerning coronavirus contract awards by the Department of Health & Social Care.
