- Public Law weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK calls for rapid action to resolve pressing issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—EU backtracks on invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol as part of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine export authorisation scheme
- Brexit Bulletin—UK government to establish new Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR)
- Brexit Bulletin—PM appoints Lord Frost to lead new International Policy Unit overseeing UK international trade priorities
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office briefing examines support needed for traders
- Brexit Bulletin—EFRA launches urgent inquiry into border delays for meat and fish exports
- TheCityUK calls on EU and UK to make progress on financial services agreements
- EU-UK data adequacy decision expected in ‘coming weeks’, with focus on government access
- Brexit analysis
- Northern Ireland Protocol—Article 16 and EU vaccine export controls
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—overview
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement—human rights
- EU-UK trade—cost of divergence must be weighed against potential benefits
- UK approach to AML remains robust despite Brexit
- Brexit legislation
- Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021
- Lords commence second reading of the Financial Services Bill
- Commons Library briefing on Lords’ amendments to Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 29 January 2021
- Framework for the Free Flow of Non-Personal Data (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Pension Schemes (Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes) (Gibraltar) (Exclusion of Overseas Transfer Charge) Regulations 2021
- Council Tax Reduction (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Social Fund Funeral Expenses Payment (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft International Accounting Standards (Delegation of Functions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Customs and preferential origin—post-Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Judicial co-operation with UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from Eurojust
- Declaring goods using CHIEF (NI)—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Returning goods to the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving excise goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland by parcel—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Excise notice 196—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Excise Notices 197a and 473—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Agent Update: January 2021—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Registration of designs—post-Brexit transition guidance from IPO
- Exporting active substances—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK applies to join Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- UK/Swiss talks continue on financial services mutual recognition agreement
- Government launches consultation on UK’s duty suspension application process
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Prime Minister issues statement amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Valneva begins manufacturing coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on large scale in Scotland
- WTO—DDGs urge members to co-operate on vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IfG reports coronavirus (COVID-19) will prevent life from going back to normal
- ‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 4) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Miscellaneous Amendment) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel, Prohibition on Travel from the United Arab Emirates) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Advice) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 2) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Prosecution of Offences (Custody Time Limits) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Traffic Signs (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Local Government (Coronavirus) (Postponement of Elections) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Personal Protective Equipment (Temporary Arrangements) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Scottish General Election (Coronavirus) Act 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons assesses practicalities of May 2021 elections
- Public Accounts Committee criticises government’s slow progress on environment
- State aid
- Comment—government consults on bespoke UK-wide subsidy control regime
- State aid—weekly round-up 3 February 2021
- Public procurement
- Procurement—withdrawal of challenged award decision ends automatic suspension (Aquila Heywood Ltd v Local Pensions Partnership)
- Public sector contracts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—court rules on construction of qualifying change in law clause in local authority contract (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management Ltd)
- Projects and infrastructure
- Court of Appeal dismisses challenge to Drax Power Station DCO (R (on the application of ClientEarth) v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and another)
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- HMCTS updates RCJ listing team contact details amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Information law
- ICO offers £100,000 grant to support privacy and data protection innovation
- Equality and human rights
- Stricter rules needed for facial recognition technologies
- Other Public Law updates
- DHSC proposes new NHS Pension Scheme SI following decision in Goodwin
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry aims to resume hearings on 8 February 2021
- London International Disputes Week returns in May 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on key issues concerning the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and flow of trade, new government units on regulatory reform and international policy, updates on UK plans to join the CPTPP, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reports on vaccine delivery plans, the latest restrictions, key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, a government consultation on plans for a UK-wide subsidy control regime, changes to the NHS pension scheme regulations following Goodwin, updates on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, details of the IfG Whitehall Monitor report and the latest State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes, among others, decisions concerning automatic suspension in public procurement, interpretation of change of law clauses in public sector contracts in the context of coronavirus and a Court of Appeal decision dismissing a challenge to the grant of a development consent order to Drax Power Station.
