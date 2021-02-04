Sign-in Help
Public Law weekly highlights—4 February 2021

04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines including updates and analysis on key issues concerning the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and flow of trade, new government units on regulatory reform and international policy, updates on UK plans to join the CPTPP, further updates on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance, legislation updates and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include reports on vaccine delivery plans, the latest restrictions, key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, a government consultation on plans for a UK-wide subsidy control regime, changes to the NHS pension scheme regulations following Goodwin, updates on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, details of the IfG Whitehall Monitor report and the latest State aid updates. Case analysis this week includes, among others, decisions concerning automatic suspension in public procurement, interpretation of change of law clauses in public sector contracts in the context of coronavirus and a Court of Appeal decision dismissing a challenge to the grant of a development consent order to Drax Power Station. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

