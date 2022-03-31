LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—UK delivers over 3.7m medical supplies
  • Ukraine conflict—Treasury Committee publishes ‘Defeating Putin’ report
  • Ukraine conflict—Eurojust President publishes statement following special meeting of EU Ministers of Justice
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU reinforce bilateral co-operation
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission proposes rules for exercise of Euratom’s rights in EU-UK TCA implementation
  • Brexit Bulletin—Working Group by Specialised Committee on Fisheries established
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the issue of the new PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including the fresh political impetus for UK-EU co-operation, the European Commission's proposed rules for the exercise of the Euratom's rights in the implementation of the EU-UK TCA, an inquiry into the UK's representation in the EU, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the draft VABEO and the grounds for challenging post-Brexit regulatory decisions. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the DHSC's and the ICO's additional guidance on the next steps, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the CA 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the reaction to the Spring Statement 2022, the passing of the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 (DCPA 2022), the agreement in principle on an EU-US Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, the EU's launch of a WTO challenge to the UK's Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, plus additional updates and analysis on constitutional and administrative law, information law, State aid, public procurement, public sector contracts, public sector pensions, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's ruling on the principles governing extension of time under the HRA 1998. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a