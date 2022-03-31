- Public Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Ukraine conflict—UK delivers over 3.7m medical supplies
- Ukraine conflict—Treasury Committee publishes ‘Defeating Putin’ report
- Ukraine conflict—Eurojust President publishes statement following special meeting of EU Ministers of Justice
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU reinforce bilateral co-operation
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission proposes rules for exercise of Euratom’s rights in EU-UK TCA implementation
- Brexit Bulletin—Working Group by Specialised Committee on Fisheries established
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for second meeting of Specialised Committee on Energy published
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes government’s response to 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC launches new inquiry into UK's post-Brexit EU representation
- UK ETS Authority seeks views on developing UK ETS
- Bidding for Scottish Green Freeports starts
- the3million publishes fourth report submitted to the IMA
- Migration Observatory publishes report on pre-settled status challenges
- Feature analysis
- UK set to charter its own post-Brexit course on competition rules—what does this mean for franchising in the UK?
- UK financial firms can challenge post-Brexit rules at appeal tribunal, BoE's Woods says
- British sugar wins bid to fight Brexit tariff duty
- Brexit SIs
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2022
- European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Repeal of EU Restrictions in Devolution Legislation, etc) Regulations 2022
- European Market Infrastructure Regulation (United States of America Regulated Market Equivalence) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- UK REACH—post-Brexit transition guidance from DEFRA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 March 2022
- EUSS—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK suspends rebalancing measures on US steel, aluminium and derivatives from 1 June 2022
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Canada FTA negotiations initiated
- Beyond Brexit—UK-India FTA second round of negotiations concluded
- Beyond Brexit—WTO CRTA scrutinises recent UK FTAs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes additional guidance on ‘Living with COVID-19’
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ICO publishes new guidance on easing of measures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes 12th two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Waiting Days) (Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Delay in Expiry: Inquests, Courts and Tribunals, and Statutory Sick Pay) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2022
- Education (Induction Arrangements for School Teachers) (England) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Amendment of Expiry Dates) Regulations 2022
- Rural Support (Controls) (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Spring Statement 2022
- FCDO announces £286m aid for Afghanistan
- Cabinet Office supplements information on IGR
- Commons briefing examines Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022
- Welsh Government announces Elections Bill concessions for Wales
- IfG issues report on government using WhatsApp
- Equality and human rights
- Extension of time under Human Rights Act—refused where claim could have been brought earlier (Rafiq v Thurrock DC)
- Information law
- New EU-US data transfer pact hinges on US pledges
- New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data-reform plans
- State aid
- EU starts consultations at WTO with UK over Contracts for Difference scheme
- State Aid—weekly round-up 30 March 2022
- Public procurement
- Cabinet Office publishes PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts
- The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts
- Reforming the exclusion rules in UK public procurement
- Transforming Public Procurement: Part 3—What’s the future of bid challenges?
- Public sector contracts
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Projects and infrastructure
- NIC publishes fifth annual monitoring report
- Management and strategic planning
- Pension scheme did not follow reasonable process when applying abatement rule on member’s re-employment (Mr E PO-25374)
- Scheme reconsidered application for early payment of ill-health pension with benefit of hindsight (Mr S CAS-46693-S2M2)
- Scheme wrongly paid transfer value to pension liberation vehicle (Mr S PO-11134)
- EU law
- Conference on the Future of Europe exchanges draft proposals before plenary
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office publishes Independent Person report on the Windrush Compensation Scheme
- Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes report on AI and justice
- CDEI publishes report on public attitudes to AI and data
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the issue of the new PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including the fresh political impetus for UK-EU co-operation, the European Commission's proposed rules for the exercise of the Euratom's rights in the implementation of the EU-UK TCA, an inquiry into the UK's representation in the EU, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the draft VABEO and the grounds for challenging post-Brexit regulatory decisions. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the DHSC's and the ICO's additional guidance on the next steps, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the CA 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the reaction to the Spring Statement 2022, the passing of the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 (DCPA 2022), the agreement in principle on an EU-US Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, the EU's launch of a WTO challenge to the UK's Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, plus additional updates and analysis on constitutional and administrative law, information law, State aid, public procurement, public sector contracts, public sector pensions, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's ruling on the principles governing extension of time under the HRA 1998.
