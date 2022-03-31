Public Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the latest updates on the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state, including the issue of the new PPN 01/22 on Russian and Belarusian supplier contracts. Also included are selected Brexit headlines, including the fresh political impetus for UK-EU co-operation, the European Commission's proposed rules for the exercise of the Euratom's rights in the implementation of the EU-UK TCA, an inquiry into the UK's representation in the EU, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis of the draft VABEO and the grounds for challenging post-Brexit regulatory decisions. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the DHSC's and the ICO's additional guidance on the next steps, a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the CA 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the reaction to the Spring Statement 2022, the passing of the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 (DCPA 2022), the agreement in principle on an EU-US Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, the EU's launch of a WTO challenge to the UK's Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, plus additional updates and analysis on constitutional and administrative law, information law, State aid, public procurement, public sector contracts, public sector pensions, and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's ruling on the principles governing extension of time under the HRA 1998. or to read the full analysis.