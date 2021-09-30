LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Public Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Welsh Government presses for restoration of successor EU funds
  • Defra publishes outcome of EU fishing licence applications
  • EUSS—Home Office writes to 3Million confirming extended family members’ permit
  • Brexit Bulletin—ninth meeting of Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes government’s response to Northern Ireland report
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes eighth report on EU policy areas of UK significance
  • Council Decision to amend the Annexes to the Protocol on Social Security Coordination published in Official Journal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the Welsh Government's calls for successor EU funds restoration, updates on the ninth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol and first UK-attended meeting of the CPTPP's UK Accession Working Group, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analysis of the consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the UK. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's invitation for views on contigency proposals for certification, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, a letter from the Lord Speaker on the composition, work and role of the House of Lords; new inquiries on the UK asylum process, adoption of children of unmarried women between 1949-1976 and State aid and post-Brexit competition policy, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, equality and human rights, State aid and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes the Court of Appeal's ruling on the judiciary's practice in making declarations in judicial review. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

