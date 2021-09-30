Public Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the Welsh Government's calls for successor EU funds restoration, updates on the ninth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol and first UK-attended meeting of the CPTPP's UK Accession Working Group, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analysis of the consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the UK. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's invitation for views on contigency proposals for certification, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, a letter from the Lord Speaker on the composition, work and role of the House of Lords; new inquiries on the UK asylum process, adoption of children of unmarried women between 1949-1976 and State aid and post-Brexit competition policy, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, equality and human rights, State aid and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes the Court of Appeal's ruling on the judiciary's practice in making declarations in judicial review. or to read the full analysis.