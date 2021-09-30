- Public Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Welsh Government presses for restoration of successor EU funds
- Defra publishes outcome of EU fishing licence applications
- EUSS—Home Office writes to 3Million confirming extended family members’ permit
- Brexit Bulletin—ninth meeting of Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes government’s response to Northern Ireland report
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes eighth report on EU policy areas of UK significance
- Council Decision to amend the Annexes to the Protocol on Social Security Coordination published in Official Journal
More...
- Brexit feature analysis
- Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom
- Brexit SIs
- Introduction and the Import of Cultural Goods (Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Markets in Financial Instruments, Benchmarks and Financial Promotions (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Capital Requirements Regulation (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Official Controls (Extension of Transitional Periods) (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Trade in Animals and Related Products (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Official Controls (Transitional Staging Period) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Reimbursement for goods moved to NI—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Driving in the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—27 September 2021
- New requirements added to medical device placing on market registration guidance
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK attends first CPTPP's UK Accession Working Group meeting
- Beyond Brexit—IfG publishes report on ministerial statements about levelling up
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC seeks views on contigency certification proposals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee publishes report on the use of criminal law during pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No 2) Regulations 2021Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 10) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Schedule 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendment of Relevant Period in Schedule 8) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- High Street (Coronavirus, Financial Assistance) Scheme Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Planning (Development Management) (Temporary Modifications) (Coronavirus) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Valuation and Rating (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- PAC publishes report on opaque, unaccountable public appointment to ALBs
- Lord Speaker issues letter on the House of Lords
- State accountability and liability
- HM Treasury, FCA and BoE respond to Treasury Committee’s Greensill Capital report
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
- Court’s power to make declarations in judicial review (Bell and another v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and others intervening))
- Equality and human rights
- WEC calls for new Equalities and Levelling Up Minister
- WEC launches inquiry into equality and UK asylum process
- JCHR warns lengthy sentencing for children could breach human rights law
- JCHR launches inquiry into unmarried women whose children were adopted between 1949-1976
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 29 September 2021
- BEIS Committee launches inquiry into State aid and competition policy
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT announces government take-over of LSER service running
- NH secures further interim injunction deterring demonstrations on main roads
- Transport Committee publishes report on major transport infrastructure projects
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the Welsh Government's calls for successor EU funds restoration, updates on the ninth meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol and first UK-attended meeting of the CPTPP's UK Accession Working Group, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition also includes Brexit feature analysis of the consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the UK. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's invitation for views on contigency proposals for certification, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, a letter from the Lord Speaker on the composition, work and role of the House of Lords; new inquiries on the UK asylum process, adoption of children of unmarried women between 1949-1976 and State aid and post-Brexit competition policy, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, lobbying, equality and human rights, State aid and projects and infrastructure. Case analysis this week includes the Court of Appeal's ruling on the judiciary's practice in making declarations in judicial review.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.