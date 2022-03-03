Public Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes, the launch of the Interparliamentary Forum, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the launch of a portal for ongoing PPE procurement, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Further included, the DLUHC's annual report on devolution, the government's response to the consultation on a proposed amendment to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008, calls for increased devolved engagement on the proposed reform of the Human Rights Act 1998, guidance on managing the expiry of PFI contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, management and strategic planning and EU law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's dismissal of a claim for judicial review of the consultation on the 'New Plan for Immigration'. or to read the full analysis.