- Public Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Public Law
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes published
- Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee adopts decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee adopts decision amending Decision No 7/2020 on members of the arbitration panel under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—launch of Interparliamentary Forum (IPF)
- Brexit Bulletin—Lords briefing examines impact of NI Protocol on political developments
- AIRMIC supports a new regulatory regime to make UK an attractive captive domicile
- AFME responds to HM Treasury’s consultation on regulatory framework for CCPs and CSDs
- Brexit feature analysis
- Publication of draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 25 February 2022
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 25 February 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 5) Regulations 2022
- Income Tax (Qualifying Maintenance Payments) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade and Tariff Quotas) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Draft Financial Services Act 2021 (Prudential Regulation of Credit Institutions and Investment Firms) (Consequential Amendments and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 February 2022
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs comprehensive trade deal with New Zealand
- Beyond Brexit—ITC launches scrutiny of UK-New Zealand trade deal
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs digital trade deal with Singapore
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore reaffirm co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs MoU on energy co-operation with Belgium
- Beyond Brexit—UK launches trade discussions with Jakarta
- Beyond Brexit—UK holds first ministerial meeting with Japan since start of CEPA
- Constitutional and administrative law
- DLUHC publishes sixth annual devolution report
- DLUHC publishes response to report on levelling up devolution agenda
- PAC publishes report on net zero funding
- Home Affairs Committee publishes report on police complaints system
- Judicial review
- Consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable (R (A and others) v SSHD)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- HMCTS launches consultation on Welsh Language Scheme
- TPC concludes consultation on amendment to rule 22 of Upper Tribunal Rules 2008
- Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update—in force 1 March 2022
- Equality and human rights
- Welsh and Scottish Governments raise criticism over HRA 1998 reform
- IRDC publishes report on UNCLOS in 21st century
- Home Office launches campaign to curb violence against women
- Public procurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC launches online PPE provision system
- IPA publishes guidance on preparing for PFI contract expiry
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 2 March 2022
- Information law
- Commons briefing examines FOI requests
- Management and strategic planning
- Commons briefing examines LGPS investments
- EU law
- Commission publishes final European Citizens' Panel recommendations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Representation of the People (Proxy Vote Applications) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022
- Relaxation of School Reporting Requirements (Wales) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 5) Regulations 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes, the launch of the Interparliamentary Forum, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the launch of a portal for ongoing PPE procurement, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Further included, the DLUHC's annual report on devolution, the government's response to the consultation on a proposed amendment to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008, calls for increased devolved engagement on the proposed reform of the Human Rights Act 1998, guidance on managing the expiry of PFI contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, management and strategic planning and EU law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's dismissal of a claim for judicial review of the consultation on the 'New Plan for Immigration'.
