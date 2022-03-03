LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Public Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Public Law
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes published
  • Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee adopts decision amending the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee adopts decision amending Decision No 7/2020 on members of the arbitration panel under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—launch of Interparliamentary Forum (IPF)
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lords briefing examines impact of NI Protocol on political developments
  • AIRMIC supports a new regulatory regime to make UK an attractive captive domicile
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes news and guidance on the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. Also included, selected Brexit headlines, including updates on the first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes, the launch of the Interparliamentary Forum, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes feature analysis on the draft UK Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the launch of a portal for ongoing PPE procurement, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Further included, the DLUHC's annual report on devolution, the government's response to the consultation on a proposed amendment to rule 22 of the Upper Tribunal Rules 2008, calls for increased devolved engagement on the proposed reform of the Human Rights Act 1998, guidance on managing the expiry of PFI contracts, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, judicial review, equality and human rights, public procurement, State aid, management and strategic planning and EU law. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the High Court's dismissal of a claim for judicial review of the consultation on the 'New Plan for Immigration'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In