- Public Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—government sets out framework for engagement with TCA implementation
- Brexit Bulletin—Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights publishes third joint report on the implementation of residence rights
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including fisheries, cybersecurity and transport
- Commons briefing examines how Parliament scrutinises international treaties
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 28 May 2021
- Electricity Trading (Development of Technical Procedures) (Day-Ahead Market Timeframe) Regulations 2021
- Food and Drink (Miscellaneous Amendments Relating to Food and Wine Composition, Information and Labelling) Regulations 2021
- Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2021
- Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Council Regulation (EC) No 338/97) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Phytosanitary Conditions (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Common Organisation of the Markets in Agricultural Products (Transitional Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Agriculture (Student fees) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Draft Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Placing manufactured goods on the market in Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Common Travel Area—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Cabinet Office
- Working and touring in Europe—post-Brexit transition guidance from DCMS
- TCA reservations—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DIT
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—24 May 2021
- SPCs and Northern Ireland Protocol—post-Brexit transition guidance from the IPO
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—Trade Remedies Authority launched
- Beyond Brexit—G7 Trade Ministers' Communiqué
- Beyond Brexit—US-UK Air Transport Agreement presented to Parliament
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes guidance on trade with Mexico
- Beyond Brexit—UK-EEA EFTA Separation Agreement Joint Committee convenes for second meeting
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes first report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—Defra seeks views on fur trade
- Beyond Brexit—EFRA Committee seeks views on UK-Australia FTA and TAC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA approves single-dose Janssen vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission suggests easing free movement restrictions
- WTO—update on Goods Trade Barometer after ‘steep’ coronavirus (COVID-19) shock
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) legislation
- DHSC publishes monthly report on Coronavirus Act 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 25) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Child Benefit (General) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Homeless Persons (Unsuitable Accommodation) (Scotland) (Modification and Revocation) (Coronavirus) Amendment Order 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government delays recovery meeting with devolved administrations
- Cabinet Office sets out measures to extend voting rights for British citizens living abroad
- Cabinet Office publishes FAQs on photographic voter ID scheme
- Constitution Committee publishes sessional report 2019–21
- State accountability and liability
- GRECO publishes report on UK compliance with corruption prevention policies
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 May 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CTJ publishes LEF’s report on pandemic’s impact on tribunal hearings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CTJ publishes highlights from Constitution Committee’s evidence session with Lord Burnett
- CTJ publishes Administrative Court bundle guidance and listing policy
- Equality and human rights
- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights
- Public procurement
- Council of the European Union adopts negotiating mandate on International Procurement Instrument
- Public Procurement—requirement for home state qualifications was impermissible (Riigi Tugiteenuste Keskus)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 2 June 2021
- IfG publishes report on future of UK subsidy control
- Information law
- EDPB publishes Annual Report 2020 detailing projects and activities
- ICO fines the Conservative Party £10,000 for sending unlawful emails
- European Commission launches consultation into Data Act
- Projects and infrastructure
- DfT to invest £401m in railway upgrades and new stations
- Management and strategic planning
- NHS Pension Scheme regulations proposals to be pursued following consultation
- Public service pension schemes consultation—government to proceed with deferred choice underpin to remove age discrimination in the 2015 schemes
- Other Public Law updates
- MHCLG publishes independent expert advice on future of Grenfell Tower
- Defence Committee launches inquiry into role of space in modern warfare and security
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU-UK agreement on fishing opportunities for 2021, the government's framework for engagement with the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights' third joint report on the implementation of residence rights, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's postponement of the recovery meeting with the devolved administrations, the European Commission's recommendation for easing free movement restrictions, the WTO's predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Administrative Court's new bundle guidance and listing policy, the Council's adoption of the negotiating mandate for the International Procurement Instrument, the European Data Protection Board's annual report, plus additional updates on state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Justice's ruling on home state qualifications in public procurement.
