Public Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the EU-UK agreement on fishing opportunities for 2021, the government's framework for engagement with the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), the Specialised Committee on Citizens' Rights' third joint report on the implementation of residence rights, progress in the UK's international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include the government's postponement of the recovery meeting with the devolved administrations, the European Commission's recommendation for easing free movement restrictions, the WTO's predictions for economic recovery, plus key legislation and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, the Administrative Court's new bundle guidance and listing policy, the Council's adoption of the negotiating mandate for the International Procurement Instrument, the European Data Protection Board's annual report, plus additional updates on state accountability and liability, judicial review, equality and human rights, State aid, projects and infrastructure and public service pensions. Case analysis this week includes analysis of the Court of Justice's ruling on home state qualifications in public procurement. or to read the full analysis.