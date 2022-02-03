LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Public Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Levelling Up the United Kingdom
  • DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
  • Brexit headlines
  • Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes paper on Brexit's benefits
  • Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on VAT Administrative Cooperation and Recovery of Taxes published
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds on UK’s participation in EU programmes under WA
  • Brexit Bulletin—government responds on law enforcement under TCA
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 16th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Single Customs Window
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the 'Levelling Up the United Kingdom' White Paper, selected Brexit headlines, including a policy paper on the benefits of Brexit, plans to introduce the ‘Brexit Freedoms Bill’, an inquiry into the future of retained EU law, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes analysis on UK-EU divergence in data flows and public procurement. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the launch of the Business Council, the update from Sue Gray's inquiry into the Downing Street lockdown events, the unveiling of the Defence Space Strategy, the Home Office's update on the Windrush Compensation Scheme, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, information law, public procurement and State aid. Case analysis this week includes a High Court ruling on voluntary consultation in the context of the National Disability Strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

