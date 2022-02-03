- Public Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Levelling Up the United Kingdom
- DLUHC sets out plans to transform UK in Levelling Up White Paper
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—Cabinet Office publishes paper on Brexit's benefits
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on VAT Administrative Cooperation and Recovery of Taxes published
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds on UK’s participation in EU programmes under WA
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds on law enforcement under TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes 16th report on EU policy areas of UK significance including EU Single Customs Window
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—PMO unveils plans for Brexit Freedoms Bill
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC Chair writes to PM on REUL reviews
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common framework on public procurement updated
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 28 January 2022
- Afghanistan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Transportation inside EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway—post-Brexit transition guidance from DfT
- Beyond Brexit
- UK to update FTAs with Israel, Canada and Mexico in 2022
- Beyond Brexit—DIT marks conclusion of first round of UK-India FTA negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—DIT announces launch of UK-Greenland FTA negotiations
- Beyond Brexit—DIT calls for expressions of interest for membership of UK DAG
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes report on trade modelling review expert panel
- Beyond Brexit—government responds on UK’s footprint on global biodiversity
- Beyond Brexit—Defence Committee launches inquiry into Indo-Pacific
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes eleventh two-monthly report on active powers under CA 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Recovery and Reform) (Scotland) Bill
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 3) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Wearing of Face Coverings) (Amendment No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Related to Courts, Tribunals and Inquests) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Constitutional and administrative law
- Perils of voluntary consultation (Binder and others v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- PMO publishes update on investigation into alleged government gatherings during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Treasury Committee publishes Budget and Spending Review report
- Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes sixth report
- IfG publishes Whitehall Monitor for 2022
- PMO launches new Business Council
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
- Information law
- Comment—UK dives into data-flows framework, heralding divergence from EU
- EDPB publishes guidelines on right of access for consultation
- Public procurement
- Government Green Paper response on public procurement—overall design
- State aid
- State aid guidelines for climate, environmental protection and energy come into force
- State aid—weekly round-up 2 February 2022
- State security and intelligence
- Defence Procurement Minister sets out Defence Space Strategy
- Other Public Law updates
- Home Office confirms over £41m compensation offered to Windrush generation
- LexTalk®Public Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes the 'Levelling Up the United Kingdom' White Paper, selected Brexit headlines, including a policy paper on the benefits of Brexit, plans to introduce the ‘Brexit Freedoms Bill’, an inquiry into the future of retained EU law, progress in the UK's common frameworks project and international trade priorities, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and SIs. This edition further includes analysis on UK-EU divergence in data flows and public procurement. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include a two-monthly report on the active provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, plus key SIs and operational guidance from the courts. Also included, the launch of the Business Council, the update from Sue Gray's inquiry into the Downing Street lockdown events, the unveiling of the Defence Space Strategy, the Home Office's update on the Windrush Compensation Scheme, plus additional updates on constitutional and administrative law, information law, public procurement and State aid. Case analysis this week includes a High Court ruling on voluntary consultation in the context of the National Disability Strategy.
